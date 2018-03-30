Secure your vehicles

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) urges vehicle owners and motorists to be unrelenting in the security of their vehicles to guard against theft and unwanted break-ins this Easter.

Persons are encouraged

  • To properly lock and secure all vehicle doors and windows
  • Remove temptation by leaving all valuables at home and choosing your parking carefully
  • Ensure vehicle keys are not left inside the vehicles or any other door locks on the outside
  • Never leave children unattended in vehicles.

Office of the Commissioner of Police

