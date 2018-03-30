Secure your vehicles

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) urges vehicle owners and motorists to be unrelenting in the security of their vehicles to guard against theft and unwanted break-ins this Easter.

Persons are encouraged

To properly lock and secure all vehicle doors and windows

Remove temptation by leaving all valuables at home and choosing your parking carefully

Ensure vehicle keys are not left inside the vehicles or any other door locks on the outside

Never leave children unattended in vehicles.

Office of the Commissioner of Police