Secure your vehicles
The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) urges vehicle owners and motorists to be unrelenting in the security of their vehicles to guard against theft and unwanted break-ins this Easter.
Persons are encouraged
- To properly lock and secure all vehicle doors and windows
- Remove temptation by leaving all valuables at home and choosing your parking carefully
- Ensure vehicle keys are not left inside the vehicles or any other door locks on the outside
- Never leave children unattended in vehicles.
Office of the Commissioner of Police
