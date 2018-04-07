2018 St Mark’s Day Festival health fair

The St Mark Organisation for Development will be conducting a health fair in Victoria, St Mark on Saturday, 7 April 2018 commencing at 10 am at the Victoria Medical Station and the Victoria Hotel.

Attendees of the health fair will benefit from free and preventative health screenings and educational opportunities.

A wide range of doctors and nurses will be available.

The organisation encourages residents in the aforementioned area to make the best of the health fair.

GIS