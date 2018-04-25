2018 St Mark’s Day Festival: Returners Fun Night

The St Mark Organisation for Development (SMOD) will be engaging persons returning home to participate and contribute to the 30th celebration of the St Mark Day Festival tonight, Wednesday, 25 April 2018.

The event, featuring games, food, and entertainment, will be held at the Alston George Park in Victoria, commencing 6 pm.

As the curtain unfolds to the climax of the celebrations under the theme “Celebrating 30 years, with Renewed Commitment to a Progressive St Mark” the other activities will be as follows:

Date Event Location & Time
Wednesday, 25 April Returners Fun Night (A night with the Diaspora) St Mark’s Secondary School at 2:30 pm

Alston George Park at 6:00 pm
Thursday, 26 April “In Yuh Yard” – A night of Fire, Food & Fun

Bonfire

Fish Cooking Competition

St Mark’s Got Talent Finals/Cultural Performances

 Alston George Park at 6:30 pm
Friday, 27 April Bingo Night Victoria Hard Court at 7:00 pm
Saturday, 28 April Food Fest

Made in St Mark Exhibition

Cultural Xplosion

 Diamond Street at 6:00 pm

 
Sunday, 29 April Reservoir Jam

Pan Xplosion

Closing & Prize Giving Ceremony 

Stage Show

Street Fiesta

 Victoria to Tufton Hall at 5:00 am

 

 

Diamond Street at 3:00 pm

 

The committee urges villagers to come out and partake in the merriment while striving to build a united community.

 GIS

