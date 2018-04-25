2018 St Mark’s Day Festival: Returners Fun Night

The St Mark Organisation for Development (SMOD) will be engaging persons returning home to participate and contribute to the 30th celebration of the St Mark Day Festival tonight, Wednesday, 25 April 2018.
The event, featuring games, food, and entertainment, will be held at the Alston George Park in Victoria, commencing 6 pm.
As the curtain unfolds to the climax of the celebrations under the theme “Celebrating 30 years, with Renewed Commitment to a Progressive St Mark” the other activities will be as follows:
|Date
|Event
|Location & Time
|Wednesday, 25 April
|Returners Fun Night (A night with the Diaspora)
|St Mark’s Secondary School at 2:30 pm
Alston George Park at 6:00 pm
|Thursday, 26 April
|“In Yuh Yard” – A night of Fire, Food & Fun
Bonfire
Fish Cooking Competition
St Mark’s Got Talent Finals/Cultural Performances
|Alston George Park at 6:30 pm
|Friday, 27 April
|Bingo Night
|Victoria Hard Court at 7:00 pm
|Saturday, 28 April
|Food Fest
Made in St Mark Exhibition
Cultural Xplosion
|Diamond Street at 6:00 pm
|Sunday, 29 April
|Reservoir Jam
Pan Xplosion
Closing & Prize Giving Ceremony
Stage Show
Street Fiesta
|Victoria to Tufton Hall at 5:00 am
Diamond Street at 3:00 pm
The committee urges villagers to come out and partake in the merriment while striving to build a united community.
GIS
Comment with your Email or Facebook login: