2018 St Mark’s Day Festival: Returners Fun Night

The St Mark Organisation for Development (SMOD) will be engaging persons returning home to participate and contribute to the 30th celebration of the St Mark Day Festival tonight, Wednesday, 25 April 2018.

The event, featuring games, food, and entertainment, will be held at the Alston George Park in Victoria, commencing 6 pm.

As the curtain unfolds to the climax of the celebrations under the theme “Celebrating 30 years, with Renewed Commitment to a Progressive St Mark” the other activities will be as follows:

Date Event Location & Time Wednesday, 25 April Returners Fun Night (A night with the Diaspora) St Mark’s Secondary School at 2:30 pm Alston George Park at 6:00 pm Thursday, 26 April “In Yuh Yard” – A night of Fire, Food & Fun Bonfire Fish Cooking Competition St Mark’s Got Talent Finals/Cultural Performances Alston George Park at 6:30 pm Friday, 27 April Bingo Night Victoria Hard Court at 7:00 pm Saturday, 28 April Food Fest Made in St Mark Exhibition Cultural Xplosion Diamond Street at 6:00 pm Sunday, 29 April Reservoir Jam Pan Xplosion Closing & Prize Giving Ceremony Stage Show Street Fiesta Victoria to Tufton Hall at 5:00 am Diamond Street at 3:00 pm

The committee urges villagers to come out and partake in the merriment while striving to build a united community.

GIS