5 men on drug charges

Five men nabbed during a drug raid at the weekend will appear at the Sauteurs Magistrate’s Court, today, Tuesday, 10 April 2018.

Parker Hyacinth, 61 years, of Calivigny St George; Kurt Stapleton, 32 years, Fisherman, of Frequente, St George; Garfield Clement, 31 years, of Victoria, St Mark and Michael Scott, 53 years, Fisherman of Lower Depradine Street, Gouyave St John, will answer to the charges of trafficking in and importing a controlled drug, while Jackim Young, 21 years, of St Mark and Livingston Smith, 32 years, Bus Driver of Mt Horne, St Andrew, were charged with the offence of conspiracy to traffic a controlled drug.

The men were charged after a fishing vessel carrying approximately 500 pounds of cannabis were intercepted in the Darvey Beach area on Saturday, 7 April 2018.

Apart from the cannabis and the fishing vessel, a mini bus was also seized during the raid.

Office of Commissioner of Police