Ambassador Charles visits the Maurice Bishop Special Ed School in Havana

On Thursday, 5 April Grenada’s Ambassador to Cuba, Her Excellency Claris Charles paid a visit to the Maurice Bishop School for Special Education on the occasion of Pioneers Day 2018.

This school was opened on 4 September 1980 by Fidel Castro Ruz in honour of the then Prime Minister of Grenada. It caters for children who have various educational challenges and prepares them for possible inclusion into the school system.

Recognising the love, solidarity and friendship that Cuba has shown to Grenada despite their many problems due to the US economic blockade, the ambassador explained to those present that Grenada is grateful to Cuba and that whatever we can do to show our gratitude, we will.

There were cultural presentations by the students, after which the ambassador presented them with gifts of educational materials and cakes. The gifts were donated by Annette and Amanda Seales, Grenadians living in the USA who visited Cuba previously and answered the call made by Ambassador Charles for Grenadians to give back to Cuba, a country that has done so much for us.

Embassy of Grenada, Havana