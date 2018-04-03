Caribbean Export Development Agency launches Direct Assistance Grant Scheme

The Caribbean Export Development Agency will be launching its Direct Assistance Grant Scheme (DAGS) in Grenada on Thursday, 12 April 2018.
The Direct Assistance Grant Scheme offers financial assistance to registered businesses, individuals and business support organisations with potential to export products and services.
The objectives of the scheme are as follows:
The activity will commence with a launch and remarks by key stakeholders including representatives from the Government of Grenada, European Union Delegation and Caribbean Export Development Agency.
After the launch is a workshop where a representative from Caribbean Export Development Agency will demonstrate the application process for accessing the grant. The venue is the Grenada Investment Development Corporation (GIDC), starting at 9:30 am until 5 pm.
For more details, please call the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Planning via telephone numbers 4402101/4358889 or email tradegrenada@gmail.com.
Division of Trade
Comment with your Email or Facebook login: