Caribbean Export Development Agency launches Direct Assistance Grant Scheme

The Caribbean Export Development Agency will be launching its Direct Assistance Grant Scheme (DAGS) in Grenada on Thursday, 12 April 2018.

The Direct Assistance Grant Scheme offers financial assistance to registered businesses, individuals and business support organisations with potential to export products and services.

The objectives of the scheme are as follows:

to increase exports to the Caribbean region and international markets; lower production costs; identify new sources of suppliers of raw materials and other inputs; increase productivity through training and personnel development; facilitates trademarks, intellectual property and copyright protection; reduce environmental impacts; capitalise on the benefits of the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), Caribbean Single Market Economy (CSME), CARICOM-Dominican Republic Free Trade Area and other bilateral and multilateral arrangements; foster intra-regional cooperation to enhance productivity and capitalise on economies of scale; and promote programmes which will impact on underdeveloped areas or disadvantage sectors within the region (eg rural area development and gender).

The activity will commence with a launch and remarks by key stakeholders including representatives from the Government of Grenada, European Union Delegation and Caribbean Export Development Agency.

After the launch is a workshop where a representative from Caribbean Export Development Agency will demonstrate the application process for accessing the grant. The venue is the Grenada Investment Development Corporation (GIDC), starting at 9:30 am until 5 pm.

For more details, please call the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Planning via telephone numbers 4402101/4358889 or email tradegrenada@gmail.com .

Division of Trade