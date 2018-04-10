Carriacou: Division of Agriculture continues farine tradition

The Division of Agriculture within the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs is keeping the farine tradition alive.

Growing over an acre of cassava in the Dumfries area, Extension Officer Patrick Mathurine who oversees the process says that this has been part of the division’s agricultural revitalisation programme since 2010.

Noting the additional income that can be derived from farine, Mathurine is encouraging farmers in Carriacou and Petite Martinique to grow cassava and produce the by-product which is farine.

He says that cassava is an ideal crop for the islands, since it requires little rainfall and is not affected by any pests and diseases.

Farmers interested in growing the crop can link with the Division of Agriculture who is ready to supply them with planting material.

Farine is sold at $8 per pound.

Ministry of Carriacou & Petite Martinique Affairs