Invitation for bids for construction of Gouyave MPA office on Upper Depradine Street, Gouyave, St John, Grenada
Grenada Community Development Agency (GRENCODA) has received financing from the Caribbean Community Climate Change Center (5Cs) with co-financing from the Federal Republic of Germany through the German Development Bank (KfW), toward the cost of the project titled: Community-based Coastal Ecosystem Management for Climate Adaptation in Selected Areas of Grenada and intends to apply part of the proceeds for the Construction of Gouyave MPA Office on Upper Depradine Street, Gouyave, St John, Grenada.
GRENCODA now invites bids for the Construction of Gouyave MPA Office on Upper Depradine Street, Gouyave, St John, Grenada.
Information on technical specifications, plans and/or drawings for the required works as well as the Bidder Information Form, Bid Submission Form, Bill of Quantities, and a Draft Contract are accessible by downloading the Annexes below. The bidder complying with the requirements stated in the Specifications and with the Lowest Evaluated Bid will be awarded the contract.
Deadline for the submission of Bids is on or before 14 May 2018
Price Proposals must be placed in a sealed envelope bearing the title “Construction of Gouyave MPA Office on Upper Depradine Street, Gouyave, St John, Grenada” – not to be opened on or before 14 May 2018 at 2pm and addressed to
Attention:
Mrs Ezra Campbell
GRENCODA Office
Lower Depradine Street,
Gouyave, St John
Grenada W.I.
And include the following:
Further information can be obtained from Grenada Community Development Agency (GRENCODA) at the address above between 9 am and 5 pm on weekdays or by email grenco86@gmail.com or grencoda5cproject@gmail.com
List of Annexes:
Annex 1: Bid Submission Form
Annex 2: Contractor Information Form
Annex 3: Technical Specifications
Annex 4: Drawings 1 – Gouyave MPA Office Architectural
Annex 5: Drawings 2 – Gouyave MPA Office Structural
Annex 6: Bill of Quantities
Annex 7: Draft Contract
Annex 8: Template for Bank Guarantee for Advance Payment Security
Annex 9: Template Performance Bond
Annex 10: Declaration of Undertaking
