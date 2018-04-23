Construction of Gouyave MPA Office on Upper Depradine Street, Gouyave, St John, Grenada

Contract number: CCCCC/KFW/GRENCODA-2018-_

Invitation for bids for construction of Gouyave MPA office on Upper Depradine Street, Gouyave, St John, Grenada

Grenada Community Development Agency (GRENCODA) has received financing from the Caribbean Community Climate Change Center (5Cs) with co-financing from the Federal Republic of Germany through the German Development Bank (KfW), toward the cost of the project titled: Community-based Coastal Ecosystem Management for Climate Adaptation in Selected Areas of Grenada and intends to apply part of the proceeds for the Construction of Gouyave MPA Office on Upper Depradine Street, Gouyave, St John, Grenada.

GRENCODA now invites bids for the Construction of Gouyave MPA Office on Upper Depradine Street, Gouyave, St John, Grenada.

Information on technical specifications, plans and/or drawings for the required works as well as the Bidder Information Form, Bid Submission Form, Bill of Quantities, and a Draft Contract are accessible by downloading the Annexes below. The bidder complying with the requirements stated in the Specifications and with the Lowest Evaluated Bid will be awarded the contract.

Deadline for the submission of Bids is on or before 14 May 2018

Price Proposals must be placed in a sealed envelope bearing the title “Construction of Gouyave MPA Office on Upper Depradine Street, Gouyave, St John, Grenada” – not to be opened on or before 14 May 2018 at 2pm and addressed to

Attention:

Mrs Ezra Campbell

GRENCODA Office

Lower Depradine Street,

Gouyave, St John

Grenada W.I.

And include the following:

BID SUBMISSION FORM: must be completed and submitted along with your bid BILL OF QUANTITIES: must be fully completed and prices quoted in Eastern Caribbean Dollars WORK SCHEDULE: must show the timing of the tasks to be performed and identify the critical path to completion. The assignment is anticipated to take approximately 3 months to complete BIDDER INFORMATION FORM: must be completed and submitted along with your bid BID VALIDITY PERIOD: your bid should be valid for a [3-month period] from the date fixed for the submission of your bid. ADVANCE PAYMENT BOND – Your bid must include a letter of intent from a reputable financial institution stating that in the event that your firm is awarded this contract then they shall issue an advance payment bond in the amount equal to TWENTY PERCENT (20%) of the value of the Contract within one (1) week of signing of the Contract. DECLARATION OF UNDERTAKING – completed and signed.

Further information can be obtained from Grenada Community Development Agency (GRENCODA) at the address above between 9 am and 5 pm on weekdays or by email grenco86@gmail.com or grencoda5cproject@gmail.com

List of Annexes:

Annex 1: Bid Submission Form

Annex 2: Contractor Information Form

Annex 3: Technical Specifications

Annex 4: Drawings 1 – Gouyave MPA Office Architectural

Annex 5: Drawings 2 – Gouyave MPA Office Structural

Annex 6: Bill of Quantities

Annex 7: Draft Contract

Annex 8: Template for Bank Guarantee for Advance Payment Security

Annex 9: Template Performance Bond

Annex 10: Declaration of Undertaking