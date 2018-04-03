Death on Grand Anse Beach

Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old student of Grand Anse Valley, St George that occurred on Easter Monday.

Caleb Frazer was among several family members visiting the Grand Anse beach when he met his demise. His body was retrieved from the water about 3:15 pm. Efforts at resuscitation proved futile. He was pronounced dead at the General Hospital.

An autopsy is pending to determine the actual cause of death.

The Royal Grenada Police Force extends deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Frazer at this heartrending time.

Office of Commissioner of Police