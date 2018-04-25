Expo 2020 Creative Youth Programme pavilion design competition

Young People in the tri-island state can win monetary prizes through a Creative Youth Programme to design the Grenada Pavilion for Expo 2020.

The next world exposition will be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates over 6 months from 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021 under the theme: ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ with 3 sub-themes: Opportunity, Mobility, and Sustainability. International Expositions are held every 5 years and the next world expo, (Expo 2020) was awarded to the United Arab Emirates in November 2013.

For the first time in any expo, all countries will have their National Pavilion and is given the opportunity to design it through a national design competition organised by Expo-2020 in partnership with participating countries through a Creative Youth Programme competition.

Grenada has confirmed its participation in Expo-2020 and has the opportunity to design its National Pavilion. National Pavilions are the core element of (World Expo), they offer countries a chance to display the best of creativity, innovation and culture, and in so doing promote the country’s national brand, trade and investment opportunities and provide a shop window to attract tourists.

The competition is open to all students of the TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC), the St George’s University (SGU) and University of the West Indies. Students can participate as part of a university team or an individual.

The pavilion will be 2,200 square feet, comprising of 2 floors and submission must be both sketched and narrated. The winning award will serve as Grenada’s Theme Statement and Pavilion design for Expo 2020.

The prizes for the top 3 winning designs are as follows:

1st: US$4,000

2nd: US$2,000

3rd: US$1,000.

The closing date for submission is 12 June 2018.

For further information please contact Shanta Williams Cox, Department of International Business, Ministry of Health, Social Security and International Business. Tel: 440-3485 Ext: 21013.

GIS