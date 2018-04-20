Female astronaut and female F-14 pilot among Leadercast Live 2018 keynote speakers

by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada

Leadercast Live is the world’s largest one-day leadership conference

3rd year broadcast live in Grenada

Ian Blanchard believes huge lag between the capacity of the region and output when it comes to leadership

Managing Director of the Caribbean Institute of Leadership and Coaching, Ian Blanchard, believes the concept of leadership within the Caribbean has been mistakenly viewed only in the context of political leadership.

Blanchard said it is imperative that the region moves away from the concept that leadership is viewed only in the context of political leadership. “We need leaders in our homes, communities, organisations and across every aspect of life, and as this year’s theme suggests Leadercast will focus on encouraging individual leadership. One of the things that saddened me over the years is that too many leaders of title stop growing and learning after they assume office.”

As Grenada prepares to view Leadercast Live 2018 “Lead Yourself” featuring world changers from astronauts to best-selling authors, Blanchard lamented that most leaders stop exemplifying the qualities of good leadership after they assume the position of power.

He said there is a huge lag between the capacity of the region and output when it comes to leadership. “We recognise that the potential we have in our communities and organisations is far removed from the actual results that we receive, so Leadercast St George’s is another opportunity for leaders to step back and assess themselves. Leadercast is also meant to take average individuals and get them thinking in context of what makes a good leader.”

Grenlec’s General Manager Collin Cover has endorsed the staging of Leadercast 2018 which he says comes at a time where individuals are losing confidence in various private and public institutions. “We see so many places where the faith in our institutions and establishments are just filtering away because people no longer trust the institutions, and it is almost like we are descending into chaos. I am convinced that it is only through a concerted effort to get moral and ethical leadership into the forefront, leadership of humble people that will seek to promote good principles and the people.

Mae Jemison, NASA astronaut, engineer, and physician and Carey Lohrenz, the first female F-14 pilot, speaker and trainer, join other keynote speakers:

Andy Stanley – Leadership communicator and bestselling author

Kat Cole – Group President of Focus Brands, angel investor, humanitarian and philanthropist

Ian Cron – bestselling author, psychotherapist, Enneagram teacher and speaker

Jim Loehr, Ed D – bestselling author, and world-renowned Performance Psychologist

Jen Bricker – acrobat, aerialist, author and speaker

Michael Hyatt – author, speaker and CEO of Michael Hyatt and Company

Joe Torre – Hall of Fame baseball manager

Tripp Crosby – comedian, director and Host of Leadercast 2018

Leadercast Live is the world’s largest one-day leadership conference, broadcast live from Atlanta and simulcast to hundreds of locations around the world. This year marks the 18th year of the annual leadership conference and the 3rd year that the conference will be broadcast live in Grenada.

Leadercast 2018 will be broadcast live at the Grenada Trade Centre on Friday, 4 May 2018.