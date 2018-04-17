Free HIV rapid testing in Carriacou & Petite Martinique

A team from GrenCHAP in Grenada will be providing free and confidential HIV rapid testing, to persons in Carriacou and Petite Martinique this week.

HIV testing in Petite Martinique will be this Friday 20 April, from 9 am to 2 pm at the EOC Building.

Testing in Carriacou will be from 1:30 to 5 pm on Friday, and Saturday from 9 am to 2:30 pm at Kim’s Plaza.

All counselling, testing and results, will be confidential and provided free of cost to you.

The risk is not knowing. Take charge – take the test!

GrenCHAP