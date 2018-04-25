GNDZ-KIDZ announces $EC1.1 million fundraiser

A major medical fundraising project has started in Grenada with the full backing of the island’s health ministry.

The initiative which is aimed at raising funds to source and ship a container of medical equipment and supplies for the General Hospital Paediatric Ward and Eye Clinic, among other departments, was officially announced on 13 April at the True Blue Bay Resort by G Swank.

Swank is one of the founders of the “GNDZ-KIDZ” project, a medical charity founded in May 2017, by himself and Jean Mallipudi. The charity benefits Grenada’s children and recently assisted the Paediatric Ward at the General Hospital.

According to Swank, on Saturday, 21 April 2018 members of the organisation would be engaged in an exercise at the hospital’s paediatric, medical and surgical wards. The activities will take the form of educational talks and games utilising previously donated items.

The project’s most recent fundraiser was a trivia night, co-hosted with the International Federation of Medical Student’s Association IFMSA, at the True Blue Beach Resort.

Several medical students, Health Minister Hon Nickolas Steele, Permanent Secretary Pauline Peters, along with senior managerial and nursing staff from the General Hospital, attended that activity.

The trivia night fundraiser was supported by a number of individuals and organisations including such as the Marie Fielden, True Blue Bay Boutique Resort, Aquanauts, Mt Cinnamon Resort, New York’s Finest Bagels, Island Fever and other generous donors and contributors.

