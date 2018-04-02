Grenada secures 2 Bronze medals at the Carifta Aquatic Championship

The 33rd edition of the annual Carifta Aquatics Championship was officially opened Saturday evening following an impressive display by host country Jamaica at the National Aquatic Center Kingston. Over 550 athletes have converged on the “Land of Wood and Water” to vie for Caribbean bragging rights in swimming, artistic (synchronised) swimming, water polo and open water swimming.

The full contingent of Team Grenada arrived in Jamaica on Wednesday to ready them for the commencement of competition on Saturday. Our swimmers were off to an impressive start securing 8 spots in the final events that swam off on Saturday night. Mia Neckles, Kimberly Ince, Parshawn Haynes, Jenebi Benoit, Gabrielle Hyson, all secured places in the final along with Ariann Clouden, Delron Felix as alternates. Additionally, our girls’ 13-14-relay team secured a place in the Saturday night finals.

At the end of day Saturday, Team Grenada emerged with 2 bronze medals from swimmers Jenebi Benoit in the 100m Butterfly and Parshawn Haynes in the 50m Backstroke.

At the end of the Sunday’s preliminaries Grenada made 9 final appearances. Anaika Charles 200 freestyle; Ariann Clouden, Parshawn Haynes and Jenebi Benoit 50 Butterfly; Kimberly Ince, Parshawn Haynes and Delron Felix, 100 Backstroke. Gabrielle Hyson secured a final spot in the 400m and the 13-14 girls medley relay team swam in the finals.

GASA