Grenada to host “Access to Finance” Seminar and “Pitch” Competition

The Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Planning, in collaboration with Caribbean Export Development Agency and the Grenada Investment Development Corporation will be hosting a seminar on Access to Finance; and a Link Caribbean Pitch Competition, on Friday, 13 April 2018 at the Grenada Investment Development Corporation (GIDC).

The seminar is from 9 am to 12:45 pm and the Pitch Competition from 1:45 pm to 4:30 pm. These initiatives are expected boost export development in Grenada.

The seminar aims to sensitise entrepreneurs and financial agents on the role of Small-Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to economic development, as part of the implementation of the National Export Strategy. The challenges faced by SMEs from local financial institutions will also be addressed.

The “Link Caribbean Pitch” Competition is being implemented by Caribbean Export Development Agency with support from the World Bank under INFODEV’s EPIC programme. The programme aims to discover potential entrepreneurs with executable and investable ideas, who are seeking financial and other support. The main objective is to develop an Angel Investing Ecosystem in the Caribbean.

In this regard, 5 pre-selected firms will be given 15 minutes to pitch their business ideas to 5 judges. The winner will be awarded $5,000 to advance their business venture.

For more details, please call the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Planning via telephone numbers 440-2101/435-8889 or email tradegrenada@gmail.com.

Division of Trade