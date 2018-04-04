GTA’s updated cruise schedule

The Grenada Tourism Authority has released an updated cruise schedule from 2 to 8 April 2018:
|SHIP NAME
|CRUISE LINE
|LOCAL AGENT
|DATE
|ETA
|ETD
|PASSENGER CAPACITY
|CREW CAPACITY
|COSTA MAGICA
|Costa Cruises
|Geo. F. Huggins
|Mon 2 Apr
|7 pm
|6 pm
|3,470
|1,027
|ROYAL PRINCESS
|Princess Cruises
|Geo. F. Huggins
|Wed 4 Apr
|7 am
|2 pm
|3,600
|1,346
|SEA DREAM 1
|Sea Dream Yacht Club
|St. John’s Agencies
|Wed 4 Apr
|8 am
|6 pm
|112
|95
|SEABOURN ODYSSEY
|Seabourn Cruise Lines
|Geo. F. Huggins
|Thu 5 Apr
|8 am
|6 pm
|450
|335
|JEWEL OF THE SEAS
|Royal Caribbean Intl. RCI
|Geo. F. Huggins
|Fri 6 Apr
|8 am
|5 pm
|2,501
|842
|MARELLA DISCOVERY
|Thomson Cruises
|Geo. F. Huggins
|Sat 7 Apr
|7 am
|8 pm
|2,076
|720
|DIAMANT
|Island Windjammers Inc.
|Island Windjammers Inc.
|Sat 7 Apr
|6 pm
|homeport
|DIAMANT
|Island Windjammers Inc.
|Island Windjammers Inc.
|Sun 8 Apr
|homeport
|2 pm
|10
|8
Berthing at Burns Point
Comment with your Email or Facebook login: