GTA’s updated cruise schedule

The Grenada Tourism Authority has released an updated cruise schedule from 2 to 8 April 2018:

SHIP NAME CRUISE LINE LOCAL AGENT DATE ETA ETD PASSENGER CAPACITY CREW CAPACITY COSTA MAGICA Costa Cruises Geo. F. Huggins Mon 2 Apr 7 pm 6 pm 3,470 1,027 ROYAL PRINCESS Princess Cruises Geo. F. Huggins Wed 4 Apr 7 am 2 pm 3,600 1,346 SEA DREAM 1 Sea Dream Yacht Club St. John’s Agencies Wed 4 Apr 8 am 6 pm 112 95 SEABOURN ODYSSEY Seabourn Cruise Lines Geo. F. Huggins Thu 5 Apr 8 am 6 pm 450 335 JEWEL OF THE SEAS Royal Caribbean Intl. RCI Geo. F. Huggins Fri 6 Apr 8 am 5 pm 2,501 842 MARELLA DISCOVERY Thomson Cruises Geo. F. Huggins Sat 7 Apr 7 am 8 pm 2,076 720 DIAMANT Island Windjammers Inc. Island Windjammers Inc. Sat 7 Apr 6 pm homeport DIAMANT Island Windjammers Inc. Island Windjammers Inc. Sun 8 Apr homeport 2 pm 10 8

Berthing at Burns Point