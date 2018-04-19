List of current Permanent Secretaries
Ministerial Complex, Tanteen, St George

The Office of the Prime Minister has issued the list of current Permanent Secretaries for the various ministries.

Ministry of National Security, Public Administration, Home Affairs and Information Communications Technology

  • Ann Brizan – Permanent Secretary with responsibility for National Security and Public Administration
  • Sally-ann Bagwhan-Logie – Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Home Affairs and Information Communications Technology

Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Public Utilities, Energy, Transport and Implementation

  • Kim Frederick – Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Infrastructure Development and Implementation
  • Patricia Clarke – Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Public Utilities and Energy

Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs

  • Findley Jeffrey – Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Education (Acting)
  • Jacinta Joseph – Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs

Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation

  • Arlene Buckmire-Outram – Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Youth Development, Sports, Culture and the Arts

  • Kevin Andall – Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Youth Development, Culture and the Arts

Ministry of Health, Social Security and International Business

  • Pauline Peters – Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Social Development, Housing and Community Empowerment

  • Veronica Charles – Permanent Secretary (Acting)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

  • Alva Browne – Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Labour

  • Lima Frederick

Ministry of Legal Affairs

  • Ruth Rouse – Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Finance, Planning, Economic Development and Physical Development

  • Ophelia Wells-Cornwall – Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Trade and Co-operatives

  •  Aaron Francois – Permanent Secretary

Office of the Prime Minister

Article Footer 468x60

Facebook Comments

Comment with your Email or Facebook login:

avatar

Related Posts

Prime Minister promises to hold Permanent Secretar...
SGU Lecturer Appointed as Acting PS in Ministry of...
PM Mitchell raises concerns of unauthorised travel...
Youths to Benefit from National Initiatives
Schoolbooks to be Available