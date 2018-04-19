The Office of the Prime Minister has issued the list of current Permanent Secretaries for the various ministries.
Ministry of National Security, Public Administration, Home Affairs and Information Communications Technology
- Ann Brizan – Permanent Secretary with responsibility for National Security and Public Administration
- Sally-ann Bagwhan-Logie – Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Home Affairs and Information Communications Technology
Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Public Utilities, Energy, Transport and Implementation
- Kim Frederick – Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Infrastructure Development and Implementation
- Patricia Clarke – Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Public Utilities and Energy
Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs
- Findley Jeffrey – Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Education (Acting)
- Jacinta Joseph – Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs
Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation
- Arlene Buckmire-Outram – Permanent Secretary
Ministry of Youth Development, Sports, Culture and the Arts
- Kevin Andall – Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Youth Development, Culture and the Arts
Ministry of Health, Social Security and International Business
- Pauline Peters – Permanent Secretary
Ministry of Social Development, Housing and Community Empowerment
- Veronica Charles – Permanent Secretary (Acting)
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- Alva Browne – Permanent Secretary
Ministry of Labour
Ministry of Legal Affairs
- Ruth Rouse – Permanent Secretary
Ministry of Finance, Planning, Economic Development and Physical Development
- Ophelia Wells-Cornwall – Permanent Secretary
Ministry of Trade and Co-operatives
- Aaron Francois – Permanent Secretary
Office of the Prime Minister
