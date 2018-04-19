List of current Permanent Secretaries

The Office of the Prime Minister has issued the list of current Permanent Secretaries for the various ministries.

Ministry of National Security, Public Administration, Home Affairs and Information Communications Technology

Ann Brizan – Permanent Secretary with responsibility for National Security and Public Administration

Sally-ann Bagwhan-Logie – Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Home Affairs and Information Communications Technology

Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Public Utilities, Energy, Transport and Implementation

Kim Frederick – Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Infrastructure Development and Implementation

Patricia Clarke – Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Public Utilities and Energy

Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs

Findley Jeffrey – Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Education (Acting)

Jacinta Joseph – Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs

Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation

Arlene Buckmire-Outram – Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Youth Development, Sports, Culture and the Arts

Kevin Andall – Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Youth Development, Culture and the Arts

Ministry of Health, Social Security and International Business

Pauline Peters – Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Social Development, Housing and Community Empowerment

Veronica Charles – Permanent Secretary (Acting)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Alva Browne – Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Labour

Lima Frederick

Ministry of Legal Affairs

Ruth Rouse – Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Finance, Planning, Economic Development and Physical Development

Ophelia Wells-Cornwall – Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Trade and Co-operatives

Aaron Francois – Permanent Secretary

Office of the Prime Minister