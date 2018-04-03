Man on Murder Charge

A St Andrew man today appeared at the Grenville Magistrate’s Court charged with non-capital murder in the stabbing death of his brother.

Damian Francis, 26 of Mt Horne, St Andrew was remanded to Richmond Hill Prison. He is due to reappear in court on 23 April 2018. Dead is Steve Francis, 31 years also of Mt Horne. Steve succumbed to injuries sustained during an altercation with his brother on Friday, 30 March 2018.

The Royal Grenada Police Force extends sincere and heartfelt sympathy to the family involved in this tragedy.

Office of Commissioner of Police