National Stadium is the venue for 2018 Labour Day celebrations

by Linda Straker

2018 Labour Day celebration rally to be held at the National Stadium

All members of the Grenada Trade Union Council (GTUC) are expected to participate

“Uniting workers for social and economic advancement” is the theme for the 2018 Labour Day celebrations which will be observed on 1 May 2018.

The rally in observance of the day will be held at the National Stadium, following a workers’ march from the Tempe playing field. All members of the Grenada Trade Union Council (GTUC) are expected to participate in the annual celebration which honours workers. This is the third time May Day/Labour Day will be celebrated at the National Stadium.

The GTUC chooses a different parish every year for the celebration. In 2017 it was held in the parish of St John.

As with previous years, workers are expected to lament their causes and ongoing issues through placards and theatrical displays during the march, while during the rally there will be speeches from union leaders. The highlight will be the speech by recently appointed Labour Minister, Peter David.