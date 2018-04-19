New British Resident Commissioner office in Grenada

The UK expands its Diplomatic Network across the Caribbean. UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has today announced an expansion of the UK’s overseas network, with the opening of 9 new diplomatic posts across the Commonwealth.

Three of these 9 posts will be in the Eastern Caribbean, with new British Resident Commissioners’ offices in Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda and St Vincent and the Grenadines. These posts, along with the existing Resident Commissioner’s office in St Lucia, will form an expanded network of UK representation in the Eastern Caribbean, under the auspices of the British High Commission in Barbados.

In addition there will be new UK posts in the Bahamas, Lesotho, Swaziland, Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu.

Announcing the opening of the new posts, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said, “As a Commonwealth family of nations, it is in our shared interest to boost prosperity, tackle security issues and clear up the environment… After we leave the EU, Global Britain will remain outward facing, open for business and a champion of the rules-based international order.”

British High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Janet Douglas, said that the expansion was part of a wider initiative to increase the breadth and depth of UK diplomatic presence across the world.

Douglas said, “I am delighted that we will be opening new offices in the Eastern Caribbean and are aiming for them to open in early 2019. This decision reflects our historical links with the region, and the UK’s commitment to strengthening our existing excellent relations. These new missions will be innovative and agile, and will improve the UK’s engagement with, and support for the Eastern Caribbean.”