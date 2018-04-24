Notice: Illegal importation of Africanised bees from Trinidad

The Ministry of Agriculture and Lands informs the general public especially individuals already in or interested in joining the beekeeping sector, that it is illegal to import bees from other regional islands as well as internationally.

Persons seeking to bring in Africanised bees from Trinidad are asked to stop immediately as these bees would destroy our native bees, and very harmful to the Grenadian population.

The ministry is also asking all persons engaged in beekeeping and not registered as a beekeeper with the ministry to kindly do so. The ministry has a farmer’s registration process where all farmers registered with the ministry are issued an identification card.

Once again Africanised bees also known as killer bees are very dangerous and shouldn’t be allowed on our island.

The ministry would treat this matter very seriously. Any information about persons bringing Africanised bees from Trinidad can be reported to Quasi Williams, Veterinary and Livestock Division, Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, telephone 440-2708/3078/3083.

Ministry of Agriculture