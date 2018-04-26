Official launch of the SAEP programme

On Thursday, 12 April 2018 the official launch of the Climate Smart Agriculture and Rural Enterprise Programme (SAEP) was held at the Belmont Estate Restaurant in Belmont, St Patrick from 3:30 pm to 5 pm.

Representatives from the International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD), Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), Prime Minister of Grenada, Government Ministries, Grenada Investment Development Corporation (GIDC) and other specially invited guests were in attendance.

The new SAEP Programme will be focused on building on the successes of its precursor the Market Access and Rural Enterprise Development Programme (MAREP). The programme will focus on implementing Climate Smart Agriculture (CSA), providing funding and hand-holding support to new and existing entrepreneurs, skills training for youths and rehabilitation of farm access roads and bridges. The programme will be implemented by the 2 key stakeholders; Ministry of Agriculture and Lands and the Grenada Investment Development Corporation (GIDC).

Prime Minister, the Right Honourable Dr Keith Mitchell gave some remarks on the SAEP Programme and he highlighted the importance of the involvement of the youth. Programme Manager, Byron Campbell gave a brief outline of the SAEP Programme. Remarks were made by Lars Anwandter, Country Programme Manager of IFAD; Dr Anthony George, Social Analyst of the Caribbean Development Bank, Minister for Agriculture and Lands, Honourable Yolande Bain-Horsford; Minister for Climate Resilience, the Environment, Forestry, Fisheries, Disaster Management and Information, Honourable Simon Stiell.

SAEP is a 6-year programme (2018-2023) funded through loan financing by the International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD), the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the Government of Grenada (GoG). The goal of the Climate-Smart Agriculture and Rural Enterprise Programme (SAEP) is to contribute to the reduction of poverty and vulnerability of men and women in rural communities in the tri-island state of Grenada. The SAEP target is to improve the lives of 7,500 persons in the tri-island state.

The development objective is to improve the livelihoods of the beneficiaries through accessing new jobs, starting up businesses or consolidating new businesses and adopting CSA practices. The specific objectives of the programme include: a) supporting start-ups and existing enterprises in rural areas through capacity building, technical support services and financing; and, b) increasing the resilience and sustainability of farmers facing climate change and variability through the adoption of CSA practices.

For further information, please call 442-0100/0105, or email marepgrenada@gmail.com or fax 442-0104.

MAREP Communications Unit