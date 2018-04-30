Police warn against illegal firearms

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) informs the general public that it is illegal to own or possess a firearm without a licence from the appropriate authority.

The RGPF is concerned about the emerging trend of the use of firearms on our streets and in our communities, resulting in harm, threats of death and even death to persons.

The police will intensify its efforts in its fight against illegal firearms and persons will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

An appeal is made for members of the public with knowledge of persons suspected of having in their possession unlawful firearms and or ammunition to inform the police of same.

Persons are reminded that there is legislation that govern the ownership, use and carrying of firearm and that there are legal consequences for the misuse of same.

Office of Commissioner of Police