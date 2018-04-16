Prime Minister attends Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit in London

Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, leaves Grenada later today, Monday, 16 April to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM) Conference in the United Kingdom.

From 16-20 April, Leaders of the Commonwealth Community of Nations will gather in London and Windsor to address the shared challenges affecting the Body of Nations. Those include Climate Change, Global Trade, and Investments, Security, and Good Governance.

The summit’s theme is “Towards a common future,” and the discussions, which will see a focus on young people, will be centred on “building on the strengths of the Commonwealth to ensure that it is responsive to global challenges.”

The week of activities will see the United Kingdom succeed Malta as ‘Chair-In-Office’ of the Commonwealth, until 2020.

Prime Minister will be accompanied to the summit by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Honourable Peter David. On Friday, 20 April the Prime Minister, and Minister will participate in a Town Hall Meeting for the Grenadian Diaspora Community in England, hosted by the Grenada High Commission in London. The meeting will take place from 6:30 pm at the address below:

George V Room, The Bloomsbury, 16-22 Great Russell Street, London, WC1B 3NN.

The delegation returns to Grenada on Saturday, 21 April. Honourable Gregory Bowen will be the Acting Prime Minister in the absence of Dr Mitchell.

GIS