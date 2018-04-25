Russian scholarship programme

The Government of Russia in collaboration with the Government of Grenada is offering scholarships to Grenadian nationals who wish to pursue studies in Russia for the academic year 2018-2019.
HOW TO APPLY:
Fill out Application Form
Register at www.russia.study.
Do not tick the (Russian) “compatriot” status.
Attach the documents in accordance with the list:
Note: All documents MUST be apostilled by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before uploading to the Russian Embassy website.
Note: you may be invited to undergo an interview.
Value of Award:
A copy of ALL documents uploaded online MUST be submitted to the Scholarship Desk.
For further information and guidance please contact the Human Resource Development Division, (Scholarship Desk), Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs, Botanical Gardens, Tanteen, St. George’s. Telephone number 440-2737/8, Email scholarshipdesk@gmail.com.russia, scholarship, education
Ministry of Education
