Russian scholarship programme

The Government of Russia in collaboration with the Government of Grenada is offering scholarships to Grenadian nationals who wish to pursue studies in Russia for the academic year 2018-2019.

HOW TO APPLY:

Fill out Application Form

Register at www.russia.study.

Fill out all the required fields in the application form. You may choose up to 6 universities by order of preference, but not more than 2 from Moscow or St Petersburg.

Do not tick the (Russian) “compatriot” status.

Attach the documents in accordance with the list:

Passport biodata pages (must be valid at least until April 2020);

Secondary certificates (for undergraduates) or higher education certificates (for postgraduate studies);

Academic records;

Medical certificate of good health to the effect that its bearer can study in the Russian climate; basic medical tests depending on the field of study;

HIV negative certificate;

Any other document the applicant may deem useful for evaluation.

Note: All documents MUST be apostilled by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before uploading to the Russian Embassy website.

Age restrictions apply: 25 years for undergraduates and 35 years for postgraduates.

Students will study the Russian language during the first academic year before moving on to their higher education programme.

Note: you may be invited to undergo an interview.

Value of Award:

Tuition

Basic accommodation.

A copy of ALL documents uploaded online MUST be submitted to the Scholarship Desk.

For further information and guidance please contact the Human Resource Development Division, (Scholarship Desk), Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs, Botanical Gardens, Tanteen, St. George's. Telephone number 440-2737/8, Email scholarshipdesk@gmail.com.

Ministry of Education