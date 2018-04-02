Sandals LaSource employees recognised for going beyond the call of duty

by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada

Richie James awarded Sandals Diamond talent of the year

Ann Peters delivered the feature address

Travel Consultant Richie James has won the highest award at Sandals LaSource Annual Prestige awards for 2017. James was awarded the Sandals Diamond talent of the year for his commitment to excel and exceed the expectations of his employers.

He was among 16 awardees out of 104 nominated that received fanatics prizes which included all-expense-paid trips to any of Sandals’ resorts, cash prizes, and electronics among others. The award ceremony Ohhh La La was held at the Spice basket on 28 March and treated some of Sandals LaSource most outstanding employees to a red-carpet gala dinner.

James will go on to represent Sandals LaSource at the ultimate awards in Jamaica in June where representatives from all Sandals and Beaches Resorts will gather for the overall awards.

Sandals LaSource General Manager Peter Fraser indicated that James had shown his ability to rise to the challenge after almost being turned away during the 2013 recruitment process for being inappropriately dressed.

After first serving as a Playmaker in entertainment activities, a year later James joined the Concierge service and moved up the ranks to Travel Consultant with Sandals LaSource Loyalty and Travel.

“This has been quite a challenging year for me, but I would not have been here if it wasn’t for my managers and colleagues who have motivated me to succeed,” James said.

Other outstanding talents recognised at Sandals LaSource include Platinum Talent of the Year John Marshall from Concierge; MVP – Jeniffer Greenidge, Weddings Manager; Sandals Foundation Sentinel – Ariel Gordon, Front of House Supervisor; Island Routes Ambassador – Terry Thomas Island Routes Tour Specialist; Island Routes Circle of Joy – Abdiel Jacob, Island Routes Tour Specialist; Mover and Shaker – Masha Hazzard, Room Attendant; Money Maker – Hughren Epiphane, Photographer; Legendary Talent – Steven Cyrus, Activities Coordinator; Standing Ovation – Lydia Barry, Cost Control Clerk; Heart of the House – Alifa St Paul, F&B Administrative Assistant; People’s Choice – Javed Hosten Houseman; All Rounder – Cleda Bautista Restaurant Manager and Pacesetter – Kiselle Frederick, Bartender.

The Sandals Laundry Department was named A Team of the Year for their commitment despite having to work under trying circumstances with limited resources.

Former health minister Ann Peters delivered the feature address and reminded Sandals employees of their responsibility always to represent themselves and their company with prestige.

“You cannot change anybody, you have to change yourself to adjust to any given situation and on your job, you would hear that customer are always right and a lot of us have problems with that – but it is a fact, and all that says is that whatever is happening you must always rise to the occasion… so live, remembering that every thought you produce, anything you say, any action you do bears your signature together with the logo of Sandals when you are on the job.”

A total of 104 employers of Sandals LaSource were nominated for awards.