Schools climate smart and sustainable agriculture project launched

Carriacou was chosen as the place to launch the St Mary’s Junior School and 4-H Schools Climate Smart and Sustainable Agriculture Project. The project is being funded to the tune of $191,000 through funds provided by the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

Denis Baptiste, Acting 4H Coordinator, said that 22 schools would benefit from the project. Some of the projects to be done include repairs to existing poultry units and construction of new poultry units.

Giving an overview of the Global Facility Programme-Smalls Grants Programme (GEF/SGP) was Programme Coordinator Simone Lewis, who noted that Grenada is one of 192 countries where environmental related projects are being implemented.

Senior Agricultural Officer in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government Benson Patrice recalls his days in the 4H programme as a student. He said it is one where economic benefits can be derived. The Hillsborough Secondary School is already benefiting from the project with the installation of a greenhouse facility.

Ministry of Carriacou & Petite Martinique Affairs