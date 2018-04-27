The registration process for pension restoration and reform has commenced

The Government of Grenada is committed to ensuring that the process towards Pension Restoration and Reform is completed within the agreed timeframe. In this regard, a number of initiatives are being taken in consultation with public sector unions and staff associations to achieve successful conclusion of this process.

All persons who commenced employment within the Public Service on or after 4 April 1983 and have since retired; and are not receiving any retirement benefits from the Government of Grenada, are invited to register and submit all the required information. Note that information can also be submitted on behalf of former employees who are incapacitated, or those who have since died.

Registration Forms can be collected at the following locations where specially trained officers will be available to answer queries and provide assistance in completing same:

Government Ministries and Departments;

District Revenue Offices;

Lobby/Reception area at the Ministerial Complex, Botanical Gardens;

Pubic Workers Union (PWU), Tanteen;

Technical and Allied Workers Union (TAWU), Green Street;

Grenada Union of Teachers (GUT), Marine Villa;

Pension Secretariat, Upper Lucas Street;

Pension Office, Ministry of Finance;

Overseas Missions/Consulates;

Police and Prisons Headquarters; and

Online at www.gov.gd – Online Forms- Department of Public Administration.

Persons are encouraged to make a special effort to submit their information by 10 May 2018.

For further information, please contact the Pension Secretariat at telephone #424-4962 or visit us at the CAIPO Building, Upper Lucas Street, St George.

Pension Restoration/Reform is Here. Register Now!

