Trade Centre is the venue for the opening session of Tenth Parliament

by Linda Straker

First session of the 10th Parliament will open on Friday, 27 April 2018 at the Trade Centre

EC$2 million grant to assist with completing the work of the new Parliament building at Mt Wheldale

The first session of the 10th Parliament will open on Friday, 27 April 2018 at the Trade Centre due to ongoing work at the new Parliament building at Mt Wheldale.

It was anticipated that the opening session would be at the new building which has a capacity of 200. However, at last week’s post-Cabinet briefing, Minister Gregory Bowen disclosed that government will be receiving a EC$2 million grant to assist with completing the work of the new building. “We might move into the building by the end of May, but there will be lots of work going on,” Bowen said.

Friday’s ceremonial opening of both Houses of Parliament at the Trade Centre will include the Throne Speech from Head of State, Governor General Dame Cecile La Grenade, naming of the Speakers of the House of Representatives, Naming the President of the Senator as well as members of Senators taking their oath of office. The Senate or Upper House of Parliament consists of 13 members who are appointed by the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition.

According to the constitution, the Senate shall consist of 13 members who shall be appointed by the Governor-General. 7 shall be appointed by the Governor-General, acting in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister; 3 shall be appointed by the Governor-General, acting in accordance with the advice of the Leader of the Opposition. 3 shall be appointed by the Governor-General, acting in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister after the Prime Minister has consulted the organisations or interests which the Prime Minister considers the Senators should be selected to represent.

To date, only 4 of the 7 to be appointed by the Prime Minister are known, while 2 interest groups have recommended persons.

However, according to the rules, all Senators must receive their instruments of appointment from the Governor General before the commence of the session, and they will take the oath during the session.