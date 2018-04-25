Upper House to have its most ever number of youth

by Linda Straker

NDC nominates youngest serving senators in the Commonwealth to upper house

Government will appoint 3 youth to fill the last 3 government seats in the senate

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said that their decision to nominate 2 youth to the Upper House of Parliament was based on the party’s promise during the recent election campaign to involve more youth in the decision-making process of Grenada.

“Following the General Elections on 13 March 2018, Her Excellency Dame Cecil La Grenade, Governor General of Grenada invited the NDC to submit the names of 2 or 3 persons for consideration to be appointed as Opposition Senators in the Upper House. In keeping with its policy of involving the youth at the highest level of decision-making and, in making good on its election pledge to ensure that the young people of Grenada are represented in the parliament, the NDC submitted the names for consideration,” said a press release from the party.

The 2 are Ron Redhead 25, Deputy Public Relations Officer of the NDC and Deputy Chairman of the National Democratic Youth Movement (NDYM) and Kerryne James 20, a student at St George’s University who is also a member of the NDYM and the NDC. The NDC said that they would be among the youngest, if not the youngest serving senators in the Commonwealth.

Expressing thanks to Her Excellency for favourably considering the recommendations from the NDC which did not win a seat in the 13 March General Election, the party said it has every confidence in the abilities of 2 who were active in the campaign.

The NDC believes that Redhead and James will ably articulate the party’s position in the parliament and to robustly but constructively debate the bills tabled in the senate. “We wish them both well, and we assure them the full support of the members and supporters of the party, especially their peers in the NDYM and invite the youth of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique to support them as well,” the release said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr Mitchell announced that his government would be appointing 3 youth to fill the last 3 government seats in the senate. They are lawyers Catisha Williams and Kim George as well as president of the NNP Youth Arm, Judd Cadet. They are not expected to hold government ministerial portfolios.

The other government senators with portfolios are: Winston Garraway, Norland Cox and Simon Stiell. Chester Humphrey is also a senator and it is widely anticipated that he will be President of the Senate.

The independent senators are: Dr Dunstan Campbell representing agriculture stakeholders, Christopher DeAllie representing the business community and Andre Lewis representing the labour movement.

Prime Minister Mitchell explained that because there is no elected leader of the opposition, the Governor General had to make the decision as to who will be opposition senators. The 3 opposition senators are the 2 from the NDC and Glynnis Roberts – a former member of parliament for St George South, who will be representing the religious community.