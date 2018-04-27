Vacancy: Gardener

Camper & Nicholsons, Port Louis Marina invites applications for the post of Gardener.

 

Duties

  • Plant, irrigate, cultivate, fertilise and weed gardens
  • Mix soil, make cuttings, transplant seedling, trim hedges and stakes and prune trees
  • Perform sprinkler system repair, maintenance and troubleshooting
  • General application of herbicides and insecticides
  • Dig ditches and holes
  • Demonstrate continuous effort to improve operations, decrease turnaround times, streamline work processes, and work cooperatively and jointly to provide quality seamless customer service

 

Required Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

Knowledge of:

  • Trees, plants, shrubs and lawns indigenous to Grenada and their care requirements
  • Gardening methods and tools
  • Herbicide and insecticide applications
  • Irrigation systems
  • General Maintenance

Ability to:

  • Understand and follow oral and written instructions
  • Read and understand herbicide and insecticide warning labels and mix and apply them in accordance with safety standards
  • Repair damaged trees and shrubs by pruning or chemical application
  • Use hand tools, such as pick, shovel, spade, rake or similar tools, and power-driven equipment such as hedge trimmers
  • Work safely without presenting a direct threat to self or others
  • Move debris, dirt, or other material from one place to another
  • Travel over rough, uneven, or rocky surfaces
  • Work in a variety of weather conditions with exposure to the elements

 

Salary: based on qualifications and experience

 

Applications should be sent to:

Human Resource Manager
Camper & Nicholsons Grenada Services Ltd.
Port Louis Marina
MB9012, Kirani James Boulevard
St George’s

Email: manager@cnportlouismarina.com

Deadline for application: 4 May 2018

