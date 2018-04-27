Vacancy: Gardener

Camper & Nicholsons, Port Louis Marina invites applications for the post of Gardener.

Duties

Plant, irrigate, cultivate, fertilise and weed gardens

Mix soil, make cuttings, transplant seedling, trim hedges and stakes and prune trees

Perform sprinkler system repair, maintenance and troubleshooting

General application of herbicides and insecticides

Dig ditches and holes

Demonstrate continuous effort to improve operations, decrease turnaround times, streamline work processes, and work cooperatively and jointly to provide quality seamless customer service

Required Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

Knowledge of:

Trees, plants, shrubs and lawns indigenous to Grenada and their care requirements

Gardening methods and tools

Herbicide and insecticide applications

Irrigation systems

General Maintenance

Ability to:

Understand and follow oral and written instructions

Read and understand herbicide and insecticide warning labels and mix and apply them in accordance with safety standards

Repair damaged trees and shrubs by pruning or chemical application

Use hand tools, such as pick, shovel, spade, rake or similar tools, and power-driven equipment such as hedge trimmers

Work safely without presenting a direct threat to self or others

Move debris, dirt, or other material from one place to another

Travel over rough, uneven, or rocky surfaces

Work in a variety of weather conditions with exposure to the elements

Salary: based on qualifications and experience

Applications should be sent to:

Human Resource Manager

Camper & Nicholsons Grenada Services Ltd.

Port Louis Marina

MB9012, Kirani James Boulevard

St George’s

Email: manager@cnportlouismarina.com

Deadline for application: 4 May 2018