Vacancy: Gardener

Camper & Nicholsons, Port Louis Marina invites applications for the post of Gardener.
Duties
- Plant, irrigate, cultivate, fertilise and weed gardens
- Mix soil, make cuttings, transplant seedling, trim hedges and stakes and prune trees
- Perform sprinkler system repair, maintenance and troubleshooting
- General application of herbicides and insecticides
- Dig ditches and holes
- Demonstrate continuous effort to improve operations, decrease turnaround times, streamline work processes, and work cooperatively and jointly to provide quality seamless customer service
Required Knowledge, Skills and Abilities
Knowledge of:
- Trees, plants, shrubs and lawns indigenous to Grenada and their care requirements
- Gardening methods and tools
- Herbicide and insecticide applications
- Irrigation systems
- General Maintenance
Ability to:
- Understand and follow oral and written instructions
- Read and understand herbicide and insecticide warning labels and mix and apply them in accordance with safety standards
- Repair damaged trees and shrubs by pruning or chemical application
- Use hand tools, such as pick, shovel, spade, rake or similar tools, and power-driven equipment such as hedge trimmers
- Work safely without presenting a direct threat to self or others
- Move debris, dirt, or other material from one place to another
- Travel over rough, uneven, or rocky surfaces
- Work in a variety of weather conditions with exposure to the elements
Salary: based on qualifications and experience
Applications should be sent to:
Human Resource Manager
Camper & Nicholsons Grenada Services Ltd.
Port Louis Marina
MB9012, Kirani James Boulevard
St George’s
Email: manager@cnportlouismarina.com
Deadline for application: 4 May 2018
Comment with your Email or Facebook login: