Vacancy: Security Guard

Camper & Nicholsons, Port Louis Marina invites applications for the post of Security Guard. You will conduct unarmed foot and/or vehicle patrol (interior and/or exterior), control access and egress to Company premises and restricted areas, examine credentials of all persons, monitor CCTV and alarm systems, compose reports, deter criminal activity and misconduct, and perform other duties as specified in post orders.

Duties

Perform security patrols of designated areas on foot or in vehicle

Watch for irregular or unusual conditions Sound alarms or call police or fire department as required.

Where necessary alert immigration department or seek guidance from management team

Warn violators of rule infractions, such as loitering, smoking or carrying forbidden articles

Permit authorised persons to enter property and monitors entrances and exits

Observe departing personnel to protect against theft of company and client property Promptly investigate and prepare reports on accidents, incidents, and suspicious activities

Provide assistance to customers, employees and visitors in a courteous and professional manner

Education and Certifications Required

Must possess a high school diploma or equivalent

A minimum of 1 year applicable or relevant work history in a corporate security environment requiring direct customer and client interaction

Demonstrated ability to operate radio or telephone equipment and/or console monitors

Demonstrated ability to interact cordially and communicate with the public

Salary: Based on qualifications and experience

Applications should be sent to:

Human Resource Manager

Camper & Nicholsons Grenada Services Ltd.

Port Louis Marina

MB9012, Kirani James Boulevard

St. George’s

Email: manager@cnportlouismarina.com

Deadline for application: Wednesday, 18 April 2018