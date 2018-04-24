Wanted Man: Jonathan Richards

Police are seeking the assistance of the public in finding Jonathan Richards, 23 years, of River Lane, Gouyave, St John.

Richards is wanted by the Criminal Investigation Department, Western Division for the offence of dangerous harm.

He is 6 feet 4 inches in height, slim built with black hair.

Anyone seeing Richards or has any information about him is asked to get in touch with the Gouyave Police Station on phone numbers 444 8223 or 444 8224, CID, St. George’s on. 440 3921, 3999, 2266; Police Emergency 911, or the nearest police station.

NB: This man may be armed and dangerous and should be approached with caution.

