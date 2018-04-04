YEAC Grenville launched

Youth Emergency Action Committee (YEAC) Grenada is pleased to announce the launch of the 6th project area, YEAC Grenville committee held on 3 April 2018 at the YWCA conference room in Grenville.

The launch of YEAC Grenville comes 2 weeks after the YEAC was launched with 15 youth in the sister isle of Carriacou. This launch marks the official induction of 16 St Andrew YEAC recruits to members of the group with ages ranging from 16 to 26.

During the 1 1/2 hour session which was chaired by the Vice President of the group Kevon Williams, he introduced President Joachim Wilson who welcomed and encouraged the recruits to continue participating in the group. He emphasised this because from experience the group has proven to assist in the development of life skills. The 16 youth introduced themselves to the audience, and briefly shared that factors such as voluntarism and learning First Aid motivated them to join the Youth Emergency Action Committee.

The programme was filled with entertainment by the young inductees who also sensitised the audience on disaster preparedness through songs, poems, and a skit that highlighted the need to be prepared at all times as a means of curtailing the impact of disasters when they occur. The Youth Emergency Action Committee is known for building youth capacity in disaster preparedness and response by engaging them in activities such as First Aid, CPR and amateur radio communication, among others.

The next steps for the 16 inducted on 3 April 2018 focussed on completing individual Family Disaster Plans and then going out into their respective communities in St Andrew to assist 1 to 2 families in completing a Family Disaster Plan.

For more information, please contact Jonela Wilson via email jwilson3@sgu.edu or 473 406 9332