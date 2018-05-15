Adjustment in SEED payment schedule for May 2018

The Ministry of Social Development, Housing and Community Empowerment, informs beneficiaries of the Support for Education Empowerment and Development Programme (SEED) of an adjustment in payments for May 2018.

Payment will begin from Thursday, 24 and continue on Friday, 25 May; then will resume on Monday, running until Wednesday, 30 of the following week.

This adjustment is due to the Corpus Christi holiday on Thursday, 31 May.

Payments would be made as usual, at the Treasury and all District Revenue Offices.

For more information please contact the SEED Unit at the Ministry of Social Development & Housing, Ministerial Complex, Tanteen, St George on telephone number 473-440-2269.

Ministry of Social Development