Belmont Traffic Delay: Thursday, 24 May 2018

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force notifies the general public and in particular motorists that there will be a delay in vehicular traffic along the Belmont Main Road in the vicinity of the old Texaco Gas Station during the night of Thursday, 24 May 2018 between the hours of 7 pm and 2 am to facilitate repair work on a water main by NAWASA.
Motorists are urged to give themselves additional time to get to their destination and or use an alternative route.
Office of Commissioner of Police
Comment with your Email or Facebook login: