Belmont Traffic Delay: Thursday, 24 May 2018

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force notifies the general public and in particular motorists that there will be a delay in vehicular traffic along the Belmont Main Road in the vicinity of the old Texaco Gas Station during the night of Thursday, 24 May 2018 between the hours of 7 pm and 2 am to facilitate repair work on a water main by NAWASA.

Motorists are urged to give themselves additional time to get to their destination and or use an alternative route.

Office of Commissioner of Police

