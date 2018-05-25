Economic Cost Bursaries 2018

The Government of Grenada) is offering Economic Cost bursaries to Grenadian Nationals who wish to pursue Bachelor’s Degrees at any of the 3 UWI main campuses namely (St Augustine, Trinidad, Cave Hill, Barbados and Mona, Jamaica) for the academic year 2018.

One (1) copy of all documents listed below must be submitted to Scholarship Desk

Economic Cost Application Form

Two (2) Letters of Recommendation

Birth Certificate

All Academic Certificates (Certified)

Official Academic Transcript (Certified)

Acceptance Letter

Copy of Passport (Bio-Data Page)

One (1) Passport Size Picture

Personal Statement

Application Forms can be accessed via our Facebook Page (Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk) or by emailing scholarshipdesk@gmail.com

Kindly note that the Economic Cost does not cover Law and Medical programmes.

The deadline to submit relevant documents to the Scholarship Desk is Friday 15 June 2018.

For further information and guidance please contact the Human Resource Development Division, (Scholarship Desk), Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs. Email: scholarshipdesk@gmail.com and Tel: 440-2737/8.

Ministry of Education