Farmers to receive assistance to deal with negative effects of dry season
Project Team led by National Focal Point Annlyn McPhie visiting one of the areas for paddock development

The adverse effects faced by farmers in Carriacou and Petite Martinique during the dry season, which include a lack of sufficient food and water for their animals will soon be addressed.

Through funding from the Japanese Caribbean Climate Change Partnership a Pasture Management Project will be implemented. The project will be done in collaboration with the Division of Agriculture, Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government and will see the establishment of 4 one acre paddocks. National Focal Point for the Japanese Caribbean Climate Change Partnership, Annlyn McPhie says this is one of 3 projects funded by the partnership.

The other 2 being the rehabilitation of the Grand-Bay Community Cistern and the construction of water catchment surface and installation of water efficient fixtures at the Princess Royal Hospital. The 3 projects are being funded to the tune of over half a million EC dollars.

Ministry of Carriacou & Petite Martinique Affairs

