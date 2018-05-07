Finance Minister meets Physical Development Staff

Prime Minister Dr the Rt Hon. Keith Mitchell says the time has come for government to address the fundamental flaws in the system that has given rise to a negative perception of the public service.

Dr Mitchell was speaking with the staff of the Physical Development Unit which now sits under his portfolio.

He admitted that the image of the department must be corrected and has informed the staff that there would be certain administrative changes in operation to ensure the there is a fair and systemic approach to dealing with clients across the board. He intimated that the statutorisation of the division might be a key element to the effectiveness and efficiency of the operations.

Government is pushing development through job creation, and as a result, Dr Mitchell said the Physical Development Division, must be on the cutting edge of technology. He says government has a single objective of getting the job done right. He reminded them that no system is perfect, but staff needs to do the best that they can, while management is committed to providing the enabling environment.

The finance minister said government would make the decision to provide the necessary support and incentives to building professionalism and morale among staff. According to him, staff rotation can be a major tool in moving the process forward.

He told the staff that although CARICOM has taken the responsibility to institute a regional building code, Grenada should continue with its legislative reforms with the goal of integrating the regional approach when it comes into effect.

GIS