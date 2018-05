Grenada Cooperative Bank donates to Food Fest

The Grenada Cooperative Bank (GCB) has reaffirmed its commitment to Police Week with the donation of $9,000 towards the hosting of Food Fest 2018.

Roger Duncan, Manager, Customer Care at GCB made the donation to Superintendent Glen Paul, Chairman of Police Week Committee at a brief handing over ceremony on Friday, 4 May 2018.

Office of Commissioner of Police