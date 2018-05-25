Grenada’s Government congratulates Venezuelan President on Re-Election

The Government and People of Grenada congratulate President Nicolas Maduro on his re-election to the Venezuelan Presidency.

Grenada therefore joins with others in the international community in advocating that the decision of the Venezuelan people be respected, and we express sincere hope that these results will serve as a catalyst for a new process of dialogue and reconciliation that is inclusive of all Venezuelans and celebrated in good faith.

Grenada remains supportive of efforts to improve the lives of our Venezuelan sisters and brothers, with whom we share very strong ties.

We convey our very best wishes for the success of the re-elected government and for the advancement of the people of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

GIS