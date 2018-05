Guyanese national remanded

Guyanese national Haniff Bacchus of Georgetown, Guyana has been charged with trafficking of a controlled drug.

Bacchus, a retired construction worker appeared at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 8 May 2018 and was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prisons.

He will reappear in court on 18 May 2018.

Office of Commissioner of Police