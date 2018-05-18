Higher gas prices for May 2018

The general public is informed that effective Friday 18 May 2018, the retail prices of petroleum products (Gasoline, Diesel, Kerosene and LPG Cooking Gas) in the State of Grenada will be as in the tables below.

The new retail prices are computed based on the average FOB costs: that is; (Ex-refinery prices), for the period 16 April 2018 to 15 May 2018. Consumers are strongly encouraged to immediately notify the Price Control/Consumer Affairs Unit in the Ministry of Finance, of any instance of overpricing at telephone number: 440-1369.

GRENADA

Products Old Price New Price Gasoline $15.51/IG $16.07/IG Diesel $14.49/IG $14.97/IG Kerosene $9.01/IG $9.56/IG LPG (Cooking Gas) 20 lb Cylinder $40.00 $40.00 100 lb Cylinder $214.10 $222.80 Bulk $2.20/lb $2.30/lb Petrocaribe’s LPG 20lb Cylinder $37.00 $37.00

CARRIACOU

Products Old Price New Price Gasoline $15.69/IG $16.25/IG Diesel $14.67/IG $15.15/IG Kerosene $9.20/IG $9.75/IG LPG (Cooking Gas) 20 lb Cylinder $49.00 $49.00 100 lb Cylinder $237.25 $245.80 Bulk $2.20/lb $2.30/lb Petrocaribe’s LPG 20lb Cylinder $46.00 $46.00

PETITE MARTINIQUE:

Products Old Price New Price Gasoline $10.19/IG $10.75/IG Diesel $9.17/IG $9.65/IG Kerosene $9.20/IG $9.75/IG LPG (Cooking Gas) 20 lb Cylinder $49.00 $49.00 100 lb Cylinder $237.25 $245.80 Bulk $2.20/lb $2.30/lb Petrocaribe’s LPG 20lb Cylinder $46.00 $46.00

Ministry of Finance