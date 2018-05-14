Ignite children’s mas band from St David launches 19 May

Ignite, the children’s mas band which took Kiddies Carnival by storm last year, will present its band concept and costumes to the public on Saturday, 19 May from 3 pm. The launch will be held in collaboration with Blackspice Entertainment, at La Tante Junction.
Ignite continues to fulfill its mission to:
Patrons can expect to be entertained with performances from local calypso and soca artistes, DJs Bomb squad, Black Spice Entourage, DJ Red & Sagga, Temptation Sound and Andre.
Ignite solicits the support of parents, the general public, and corporate Grenada in making this carnival band a success in 2018.
Comment with your Email or Facebook login: