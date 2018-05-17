Illegal sand mining

Amidst growing concerns of sand mining in the areas of Grand Roy and the L’Anse/Lance in St John, Hope and Telescope in St Andrew and Dumfries and Mt Pleasant in Carriacou, the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) is reminding the general public that sand minding is illegal.

Persons who are engaged in this practice are encouraged to refrain from doing so.

Section 2 of the Beach Protection Act Chapter 29 of Volume 2 of the 2010 Continuous Revised Laws of Grenada, makes it illegal for any person to dig or take and carry away any sand, stone, shingle or gravel from the seashore.

The general public is reminded that aaccording to Cabinet Conclusion #782 of 24 June 2013, Gravel, Concrete & Emulsion Production Corporation holds the exclusive rights to harvest and distribute for sale, sand from 3 locations; Galby and Bacolet Bay in St David and The Canals of Mt Rodney in St Patrick.

Office of the Commissioner of Police