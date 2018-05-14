Junior Chamber International (JCI) West Indies is searching for Outstanding Young People

The time has come to recognise the outstanding achievements of our country’s youth. The search for honourees for the 2018 JCI Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World (JCI TOYP) Programme has begun, and JCI (Junior Chamber International, formerly Jaycees) is sure that young people from the West Indies will be among the world’s top honourees.

“The 2018 JCI TOYP, recogniees the achievements of young people between the ages of 18-40, in categories ranging from business accomplishments, political, academic leadership, cultural achievements, scientific or technological development, humanitarian and medical innovations” said Henella Govia, 2018 President of JCI West Indies.

The JCI Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World (JCI TOYP) Programme recognises young people who excel in their chosen fields. By recognising these young people, JCI encourages them and others to seek excellence, create sustainable impact, motivate and serve others to be better leaders in society.

“If you know outstanding young persons in Grenada, we encourage you to nominate them for the JCI Ten Outstanding Young Persons Award,” Johnelle Simon, 2018 Local President of JCI Grenada said. “We want Grenada to be well-represented at this inspirational international program that honours young people who excel in their field,” Simon added.

“Honourees from the West Indies will be sent to JCI International TOYP Programme at the JCI World Congress in Goa, India scheduled from 30 October to 3 November 2018, where honourees from around the globe will be recognised for their achievements,” Govia added. International honourees will receive a free round-trip airline ticket to Goa, India to attend the JCI World Congress, where their accomplishments will be featured at an awards ceremony.

The nomination form for JCI TOYP can be found online at www.jciwi.org/jci-toyp and must be completed no later than midnight, on 15 May 2018 to JCI Grenada.

About JCI

JCI (Junior Chamber International, formerly Jaycees) is a worldwide community of young active citizens ages 18-40 who are dedicated to creating the positive change they wish to see in themselves and the world. There are nearly 200,000 members active in 115 countries around the globe,