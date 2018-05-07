L’Anse/Lance Bridge in Gouyave, St John to reopen

The motoring public is hereby notified that the L’Anse/Lance Bridge in Gouyave, St John would be reopened to vehicular traffic with effect from 4 pm tomorrow Tuesday, 8 May.

Additionally, we wish to advise that the Hubble Bridge in Gouyave, St John would be closed to vehicular traffic with effect from 7 am on Wednesday, 9 May until Friday, 11 May.

The ministry apologises for any inconvenience which may arise as a result of this closure.

The public is kindly asked to take note of these traffic changes.

Ministry of Infrastructure, Public Utilities, Energy, Transport & Implementation