“Lighting: The pathway to energy conservation, for a brighter future.”

The Grenada Trade Centre in collaboration with the Energy Division of the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Public Utilities, Energy, Transport and Implementation will hold an energy conservation and lighting symposium and exhibition (Trade Show) at the Grenada Trade Centre from10 -12 May 2018 under the theme: “Lighting: The pathway to energy conservation, for a brighter future.”

This symposium and exhibition will see the coming together of many organisations to disseminate information on electricity conservation to the general public. Energy saving equipment will be on display and presentations will be made by key stakeholders in the sector. Demonstrations of energy saving techniques will also be on show. There will be tokens or “giveaways” from many participating organisations. Entrance to the exhibition is FREE.

A key component of the activity will be a lighting display using LED bulbs (energy saving bulbs) from Classique Lighting. These bulbs will be available to the Grenada market going forward.

A special session will be held for schools on Thursday, 10 and Friday, 11 May from 10 am to 12:30 pm each day. On those days, students from our secondary and primary schools will visit the exhibition, get guided tours and information, and be exposed to presentations and practical demonstrations which they will be able to apply at home and at school. Schools have been invited to create a poem or short skit, no more than 3 minutes long, on energy conservation, which they will present at the sessions or schools.

The main aim of the trade show is to educate the general public on practical energy saving techniques that will result in a significant reduction in household and organisational electricity consumption and expenditure. Once properly implemented, these techniques will see more disposable income in the hands of the ordinary citizens, for use in other areas. The techniques will also be of great importance and very practical in times of disaster.

The trade show will operate as follows over the 3-day period:

Thursday, 10 May from 10 am – 9 pm: Morning session specifically targeted at schools. Afternoon session open to the general public. Formal opening at 6 pm for specially invited guests.

Friday, 11 May from 10 am – 9 pm: Morning session specifically targeted at schools. Afternoon session open to the general public. Lighting display and local entertainment from 6:00pm.

Saturday, 12 May from 1 pm – 10 pm: Family day with entertainment; attractions for children (bouncing castle and face painting) and lighting display from 6 pm.

To learn more about the Trade Show, please call the Grenada Trade Centre at (4734) 444-5229 / 409-9012 or by sending an email to trade.gda@gmail.com.

The general public is encouraged to take advantage of and participate in this innovative event that will help to shape the energy sector of Grenada for the future.

Grenada Trade Centre