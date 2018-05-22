Lower house approves budget reallocation

by Linda Straker

2018 Appropriation Bill approved

Ministry of Climate Resilience established

The Lower House or House of Representatives last week approved to adjust the 2018 Appropriation Bill because of Government’s decision to establish a new ministry in the aftermath of the 13 March General Election.

“This Bill seeks to amend the Appropriation (2018) Act, 2017 to reallocate the sum not exceeding one billion, one hundred and twelve million, thirty-nine thousand, nine hundred and thirty-eight dollars ($1,112,039,938.00) as appropriated by the Appropriation (2018) Act, 2017 for the service of the State of Grenada for the period 1 January to 31 December 2018 to facilitate the reorganisation of the Expenditure Votes to reflect the Ministerial Portfolios as effected on 29 March 2018,” said the explanatory notes to the Bill.

Called the Ministry of Climate Resilience, it also incorporates the Ministries of Land, Environment, Fisheries, Disaster Management and Information. Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell told the Parliament that the adjustment would not result in an increase allocation for the 2018 budget, but it will remain the same.

“It must be noted that we are not asking for or seeking an increase but is adjusting the allocation because of the changes in our ministries,” said Prime Minister Mitchell who presented the Bill to the Parliament. It was also explained that the parliamentary approval is necessary because if not done it will appear as a breach of the Fiscal Responsibility legislation when the Fiscal Responsibility Oversight Committee (FROC) conducts its assessment.

Grenada has adopted new measures when it comes to the managing of the public finance, and the FROC is for monitoring compliance with the fiscal rules and targets and reporting to the House of Representatives annually on the status of impaction of the Act.

The Ministry of Climate Resilience has one senior minister and two junior ministers. Senator Simon Stiell is the main minister, while Hon Alvin DaBreo has responsibility for forestry and fisheries and Senator Winston Garraway has responsibility for Information and Disaster Management.