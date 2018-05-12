Minister Maturine-Stewart pledges support to alcohol avoidance programme at schools

A proactive approach has been taken to help curb the issue of underage drinking in the tri-island state. Recently launched on mainland Grenada, the Ask. Listen. Learn. Alcohol Avoidance Programme is now being introduced to the 6 primary schools in Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Handing over the laptops and resource materials for the programme was Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government Hon. Kindra Maturine-Stewart.

Maturine-Stewart says she stands ready to support any programme that will rid the country of the scourge of alcohol abuse; especially when it affects the future of the nation.

Health and Family Life Curriculum Development Officer Hermione Baptiste said that the programme, which is activity-oriented, is receiving regional and international support.

Permanent Secretary Rholda Quamina was also present at the event.

Ministry of Carriacou & Petite Martinique Affairs